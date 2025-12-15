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Draft Bust
The emptiness in the bank accounts of Pittsburgh’s small businesses after the NFL Draft left town reflects the emptiness at the heart of America’s…
Apr 28
•
Jon Neumann
7
March 2026
Working Memory
A National Job Guarantee is not a make-work system for government handouts; it is money well spent on an insurance policy against the rising risk of…
Mar 5
•
Jon Neumann
4
1
February 2026
The Lonely, Wimpy Middle
Josh Shapiro’s brand of squishy centrism is wearing thin in an America torn apart by ICE extremism.
Feb 8
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Jon Neumann
4
3
January 2026
Break ICE Now!
Government shutdown be damned! Senate Democrats must hold the line on additional DHS funding until this ICE-inflicted national nightmare comes to an…
Jan 27
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Jon Neumann
6
2
Massie for President in 2026
The midterms will not save us if Trump and Vance are hellbent on fomenting civil war. We must act now to oust the MAGA regime and install a Republican…
Jan 25
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Jon Neumann
6
2
1
Support, Obey and Defend
To protect the Constitution and preserve the Republic, Democrats must unite around abolishing ICE.
Jan 10
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Jon Neumann
26
1
12
New Year, New USA
The decay and destruction wrought by 2025 has fertilized the ground for 2026 to be a year of new growth in American Politics.
Jan 1
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Jon Neumann
7
3
December 2025
Lest Ye Be Judged
Could Trump’s NSPM-7 crackdown lay the legal groundwork for the future prosecution of MAGA ringleaders?
Dec 15, 2025
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Jon Neumann
8
4
Protectors of the People
Fighting Republicans is often a necessary but never a sufficient condition in fulfilling our primary obligation as representatives: protecting the…
Dec 1, 2025
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Jon Neumann
5
4
1
November 2025
Middle American Left Wing Radicals?
Horseshoe Theory reflections on a local election in Purple America.
Nov 17, 2025
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Jon Neumann
8
4
3
Discussing Platner, Lamb and Fetterman with Jon Neumann
A recording from Jon Neumann and Evan Stern's live video
Nov 7, 2025
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Jon Neumann
and
Evan Stern
6
3
58:45
The Lion and the Lamb
Graham Platner’s credibility deserves to be scrutinized…but not by servants of corporate power like Conor Lamb.
Nov 3, 2025
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Jon Neumann
20
6
5
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