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ANDREW LAZARUS's avatar
ANDREW LAZARUS
Nov 4

Maybe he was just being cagey, but Fetterman's ostensible views on Israel/Palestine were very different before his stroke. I wouldn't underestimate the level of cognitive damage.

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Austin Woods's avatar
Austin Woods
Nov 3

Extremely perceptive piece as always!

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