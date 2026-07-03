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2076

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
Jul 3

The Luddite opposition to AI and the data centers that power it is woefully misguided.

We face a Chinese adversary that is embracing both. They are using propaganda to fuel resistance to progress because it will disadvantage us in national security and economic competition.

Technological progress may well reduce the need for massive data centers and whatever undesirable externalities are involved.

Meanwhile, it is dangerous to politically inhibit progress, literally the antithesis of progressiveness. Had we taken such an approach to the industrial and digital revolutions, we would be a third-rate, if not third-world country.

A universal work guarantee is an unwarranted overreach on the private sector or a massive make-work government jobs project that would devastate productivity and should only be considered only as a last resort in the event of a crisis unseen since the Great Depression.

A universal healthcare guarantee has similar issues. Countries with socialized medicine, such as the UK and Canada, are collapsing under the financial burdens; as a result, their systems are plagued by rationing and staffing shortages, and are even resorting to promoting assisted suicide to reduce costs.

As we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday, we should be mindful that what made us the greatest nation in history is our core principles of freedom—free markets and free people. Statist solutions that result from succumbing to the seduction of the siren song of socialism are the greatest threat to our power, our prowess, and our prosperity.

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